Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $5,731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $253.94 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
