Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $5,731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $253.94 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

