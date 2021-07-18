Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insider Sells $48,320.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

