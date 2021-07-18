Omnitude Achieves Market Cap of $488,257.46 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $488,257.46 and $399,225.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

