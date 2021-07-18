OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $2.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

