On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OOBHF remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

