Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,689.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

ONCR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 67,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,735. The stock has a market cap of $342.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

