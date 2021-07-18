Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Chase C. Leavitt Sells 10,000 Shares

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00.

Chase C. Leavitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Chase C. Leavitt bought 1,500 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $8,175.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 487,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

