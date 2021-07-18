ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,365 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 3.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.16% of ONEOK worth $35,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $53.31. 1,882,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

