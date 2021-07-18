Ontology Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $546.80 million and $64.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00250144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036846 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

