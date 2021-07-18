Open Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82,901.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $82,901.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00793667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

