Open Platform Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $60,359.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

