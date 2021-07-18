Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56.35 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $147.90 million and $56.35 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

