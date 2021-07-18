O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 2,949 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00.

Shares of ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $602.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

