Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCLDY shares. raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Orica alerts:

Shares of OCLDY remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.1851 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.