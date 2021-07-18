Origin Sport Market Capitalization Tops $985,200.87 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $985,200.87 and approximately $70,067.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032862 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00028135 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.