Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several brokerages have commented on OR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OR opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

