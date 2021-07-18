Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

OVV stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,720,000 after buying an additional 202,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.