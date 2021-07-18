Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 11,182 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.70. 722,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

