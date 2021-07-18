Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.56 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and $74,274.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,790.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,968.06 or 0.06190636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.01406507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00382232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00134329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.62 or 0.00643648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00393798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00304572 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,806,883 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

