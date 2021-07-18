Oxen Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $38.99 million and approximately $73,481.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,596.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.67 or 0.05961699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.08 or 0.01383330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00374405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00624675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00387273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00293602 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,814,802 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

