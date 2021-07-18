PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $138,613.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $88.26 million and $138,613.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008453 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,129,945,047 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.