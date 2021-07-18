Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYTL remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile
