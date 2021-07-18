Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYTL remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

