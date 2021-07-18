Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,444,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The company has a market cap of $177.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.