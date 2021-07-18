PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $300,927.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

