Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 725,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 532,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,106,947 shares of company stock worth $31,002,577. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

