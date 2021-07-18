Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $108.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

