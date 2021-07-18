Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.53 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $17.49 or 0.00055471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00146864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,497.53 or 0.99897818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

