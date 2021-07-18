Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.53 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $17.49 or 0.00055471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038910 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100308 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00146864 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,497.53 or 0.99897818 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
