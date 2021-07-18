Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

PRRWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF stock remained flat at $$26.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.