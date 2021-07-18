Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Erwan Faiveley Sells 1,600 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $175.02 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

