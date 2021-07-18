ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $86.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

