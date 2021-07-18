Patron Price Tops $0.0071 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $7,537.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00810962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

