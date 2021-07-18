Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,793 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $69,980,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.