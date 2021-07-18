Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.22% of Paychex worth $78,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,872. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.