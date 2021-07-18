PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119,848 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $178,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

