PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $18,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

