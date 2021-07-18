Peanut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,823.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $62,823.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,622,861 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

