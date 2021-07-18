Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $97.77 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,016. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.