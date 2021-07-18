PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 231,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

