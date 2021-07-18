Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PEGRF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 2,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

