Peony (PNY) Price Up 27.5% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $14,211.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,490,337 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

