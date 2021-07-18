pEOS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $79.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,773.05 or 0.99975602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.