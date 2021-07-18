Pepe Cash One Day Volume Reaches $859.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $6.68 million and $859.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

