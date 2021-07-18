Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $955.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $6.65 million and $955.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00146896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.75 or 0.99658218 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

