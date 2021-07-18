PEPS Coin Achieves Market Cap of $128,318.38 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $128,318.38 and $14.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00107530 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,748,143 coins and its circulating supply is 45,507,968 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

