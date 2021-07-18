PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $160,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

