Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $25.51 million and $137,186.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

