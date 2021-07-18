Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PSNL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 261,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Personalis by 777.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

