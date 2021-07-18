PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of PetIQ worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $1,587,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PETQ stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

