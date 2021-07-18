PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.65% of PGT Innovations worth $40,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

