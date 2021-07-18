Phala.Network Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00789463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

